Italian restaurant debuts in downtown Dallas with pasta and big wines

The day has arrived for big Italian in downtown Dallas: La Stella Cucina Verace, a new restaurant serving regional Italian food, opens in Dallas' Arts District on March 10.

The restaurant features Italian chef Luigi Iannuario and maitre d' Riccardo Ravaglia, and is located at 2330 Flora St. #150, the space previously home to Flora Street Cafe.

As a release notes, "verace" is the Italian word for authentic. They'll be bringing a "classic, honest, and simple" approach to Italian cuisine with an emphasis on fresh high-quality ingredients in regional Italian dishes including:

Carciofi alla Romana: Roman-style artichokes with pecorino fonduta and taggiasche olives

Agnolotti Pizzicati: agnolotti filled with ossobuco, with butter and sage

Risotto Oro: risotti tinted gold with saffron

Cotoletta di Vitello: breaded Milanese bone-in veal chops

La Stella will also offer a dry aged meat program, with notable cuts such as a 36-ounce Fiorentina aged for 28 days, a 14-ounce rib eye, and Westholme Australian Wagyu.

Dessert highlights include Semifreddo alla Nutella, Faby's Tiramisu, and a seasonal assortment of gelato and sorbet.

The release states that the wine list is one of the largest Italian wine lists found in Texas, inspired by travels through Tuscany, Franciacorta, Piedmont, Abruzzo and more.

Italian cocktail offerings include the June Second with Aperol, Cynar, Solerno blood orange liqueur, and Prosecco; Via Flora 23 with Italian Malfy Gin, Italicus lemon, lavender, and egg white; plus Negronis, Stellinis, and Spritzes.

Born and raised in Italy, Iannuario received his culinary arts degree in Milan, then worked in kitchens across Italy and Europe, including Emporio Armani Caffe in Milan. Most recently, he was executive chef at Da Mario at The Star in Frisco. Ravaglia has 22-plus years of experience, including various Cipriani establishments in New York and worldwide, such as the Rainbow Room and Harry Cipriani on 5th Avenue. He, too, worked at Da Mario.

They'll be open for dinner Monday-Thursday from 4:30-10 pm, Friday-Saturday 4:30 p.m. to midnight.