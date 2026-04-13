Meet The Tastemakers
Meet 10 chefs who are rising stars of Dallas' restaurant scene in 2026
Every corner of Dallas is brimming with culinary talent, and our annual Tastemaker Awards will honor the restaurant scene's brightest stars, including the up-and-comers in the kitchen.
Our Tastemakers special editorial series continues with a spotlight on the nominees for Dallas' Rising Star Chef of the Year. These 10 culinary up-and-comers are the ones to watch. They're driving cravings and conversations with global flavors and exciting concepts that have diners hungry for more.
Meet Dallas' next crop of star chefs below, then join us on May 7 at Astoria Event Venue for the foodie event of the season. You'll indulge in tasty bites from participating nominees, sip a lineup of specialty drinks, and get the chance to mix and mingle with industry greats.
Limited discounted tickets are still available for general admission and upgraded VIP access, but prices will increase soon, so buy yours today.
Here are the 10 nominees for Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Reilly Brown, Frenchie
Brown is executive chef of the casual, fun French restaurant in Preston Center Plaza, which opened summer 2025. Before that, he was executive sous chef at acclaimed Georgie, also from Travis Street Hospitality. Diners at the all-day bistro can indulge in Brown’s specialty menu items such as hiramasa crudo; bluefin tuna with tomato-soy glaze; and Castelfranco salad with duck confit, candied walnuts, pickled pear, and shallot vinaigrette.
Scott Girling, Osteria il Muro
This chef is making waves far beyond the walls of his cozy Italian eatery in Denton. Girling was recently named a 2026 James Beard finalist for Best Chef: Texas. The Culinary School of Fort Worth graduate, who later moved to Italy to immerse himself in the cuisine, has been serving homestyle Italian dishes at the reservation-only restaurant since 2021. He crafts traditional plates such as ricotta gnocchi, fried squash blossoms, and oysters finished tomato mignonette and Thai basil.
Mollie Guerra, Chef Mollie G
This Dallas-based private chef has seen diverse landscapes in the culinary world. From TV cooking competitions like Masterchef and Chopped to full-service dinners trackside for motorsport teams, Guerra’s varied experience is reflected in the global flavors she serves. The UT Dallas alumna has built a solid following through her meal prep service, pop-ups, custom catering, and appearances at local markets.
Zeina Kamal, Babel
Since its late 2025 opening, Babel in Uptown Dallas has been winning over diners with its elegant ambiance and eye-catching food. The bold, authentic culinary program comes from chef Zeina Kamal, sister of Babel’s owner Mo Kamal, so naturally, it is rooted in family ties and Mediterranean flavors. Some of the staples of the Babel menu: fluffy pita; smooth, savory hummus; beef tenderloin; and lamb ravioli.
Belal Kattan.Courtesy photo
Belal Kattan, Bazaar
“Just a guy who enjoys making pasta,” is the humble Instagram bio for this Syrian-American chef who is driving all kinds of buzz with his traveling pop-up. Kattan launched Bazaar, which has no permanent address and has been hosted at top-notch eateries like Restaurant Beatrice and Encina, in 2025 as platform to showcase his culinary point of view. Find his gorgeous plates, which marry Syrian roots with global flavors and modern technique, at private dining events and exclusive foodie experiences around town.
Brian Kim, Domodomo Kō
Kim, who grew up in Denton and attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York, opened the original Domodomo in New York and is now earning acclaim for his intricate Japanese-Korean fusion and sushi dishes in Dallas. Dining at Domodomo Kō, which debuted in Uptown in 2025, is a refined experience that draws on Kim's attention to detail and use of seasonal ingredients and modern presentation.
Sonia Mancillas, Via Triozzi
Executive chef Sonia Mancillas joined the team at Via Triozzi in fall 2023 and has helped shape the seasonally-influenced menu that delivers a little slice of Italy to Dallas. Mancillas also has a hand in the menu at rooftop lounge, Terrazza di Triozzi. Her culinary diversity shines across the two, as the lounge focuses on lighter shareables, while Via Triozzi offers heartier Italian fare, like dreamy pastas and chicken cacciatore.
Benjamin Norton, Norman’s Japanese Grill
Chef Benjamin Norton is driving the ambitious fusion in the kitchen at this Western-inspired Japanese eatery. Norton propels Norman's Western-Japanese storyline with adventurous plates that are rooted in Japanese tradition and completed with modern, Texas flare. Grill-charred octopus skewers, Korean fried chicken with family recipe-inspired gochujang, and pork belly udon noodles are just a few of the dishes that make this chef’s talent stand out.
Eduardo Osorio plates at Meridian. Photo courtesy of Eduardo Osorio
Eduardo Osorio, Meridian
Executive chef Eduardo Osorio took the reins of Meridian when it staged its big comeback last year, following a 2024 closure and revamp. Under Osorio's direction, Meridian now celebrates seasonal ingredients and the jovial, comforting nature of Italian and New American cuisine against a backdrop of live-fire cooking. Think chilled clams infused with smoky essence, wood-fired chicken, and grilled Spanish octopus.
Kelly Vargas, Curuba Colombian Kitchen
Vargas, who trained in Colombia and previously worked in hospitality with Omni Hotels, graduated to chef-owner in 2025 with the opening of Curuba in Allen. This mom-and-pop spot lives up to the hype via Vargas’ menu of authentic Colombian staples, such as empanadas, fried green plantains, and arepas. Vargas remains committed to serving homemade Colombian food without GMO or MSG ingredients, and the menu is 80 percent gluten-free, including the arepas and housemade breading.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.