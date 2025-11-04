Hummus News
Upscale Mediterranean restaurant to open in Centrum Dallas building
A new upscale Mediterranean concept from a familiar Dallas name is coming to the Centrum building: Called Babel, it's a project from veteran restaurateur Mo Kamal, and it'll open at at 3180 Welborn St., in the former Steel restaurant, which closed a few months ago after many years in that space.
According to a release, it'll open in late November.
Babel will be rooted in generations of family tradition and inspired by the unique flavors of Lebanon, which is surely the best Middle Eastern cuisine of all. It'll build on the success of Kamal's popular restaurant Open Sesame — capturing the essence of Lebanese hospitality.
Open Sesame has been open since 2017, and has become a go-to for excellent Lebanese food with pita sandwiches and dishes such as kafta, which is ground beef with onions and parsley.
Babel promises to be its upscale sibling, with a more profoundly personal touch.
“Dallas has been missing a culturally authentic, upscale Mediterranean restaurant,” Kamal says in a statement. “With Babel, I wanted to create something that feels personal — a place that honors my family’s recipes, Lebanon’s rich culinary heritage and an elevated experience that guests will appreciate. Every detail, from the food to the atmosphere to the service, will tell that story.”
Details on the menu are still scant but the kitchen will be led by chef Zeina Kamal, Mo's sister, who will bring authentic Lebanese recipes passed down through generations.
She'll combine traditional spices and techniques with a refined presentation — featuring tastes from Beirut to Marrakesh including mezze, grilled meats, seafood, and vegetarian dishes.
Designed as a modern Babylonian retreat, Babel's interiors will feature soft curves, flowing drapery, and a warm neutral palette, evoking the beauty and the Mediterranean coast.