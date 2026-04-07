Meet the Tastemakers
10 best bars in Dallas for 2026 craft unforgettable cocktails and more
We're just one month away from the CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards, where we'll toast to the city's culinary all-stars, including those crafting exceptional drinks and cocktail experiences.
Our Dallas Bar of the Year nominees for 2026 really do raise the bar for the local cocktail scene, from avant-garde menus to longstanding favorites that have mastered the classic cocktail. These are the bars we want to belly up to for a special occasion or a perfectly executed night cap.
Join us as we raise a glass to Dallas' best bars below, then we'll see you May 7 at Astoria Event Venue for the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. We'll celebrate the finalists and unveil the winners, while you sample chef-prepared bites, sip signature cocktails, and mingle with Dallas' culinary stars.
Limited discounted tickets are still available for general admission and upgraded VIP access, but prices will increase soon, so buy yours today. And now, a toast to the Dallas Bar of the Year nominees for 2026:
Apothecary
This avant-garde cocktail destination just underwent a revamp on Lower Greenville following the closure of its sister restaurant Rye, and it’s never looked better. The bar staff at Apothecary is serious about turning out perfectly mixed cocktails made with a wide-ranging menu of fascinating ingredients, but they’re not afraid to have a little bit of fun, either. From a savory French onion soup cocktail (don’t knock it ‘til you've tried it) to primo bottles of wine and fun, fruity riffs on a margarita, there’s something for every drinker here.
Ayahuasca Cantina
While you won’t find this Oak Cliff bar’s namesake psychedelic on the menu, there are still plenty of exciting sips that will shift your frame of mind. The cocktails range from ancient fermented drinks like pulque and tepache to much more modern libations like the Maria, which blends premium Mexican rum with tamarind and cream cheese in what is a texturally fascinating and flavorful drink. It’s the perfect thing to sip before enjoying chef Hugo Galvan’s menu at the adjacent Xaman Cafe.
Bar Colette
As one might expect, this Uptown bar is a seriously chic spot to see and be seen. It also boasts a serious cocktail menu, on which libations are mixed with a diverse lineup of ingredients, from the tropical fruit mamey sapote to golden beets and cacao-washed rum. Infused spirits are a particular star of the show, and everyone should try Colette’s curry-leaf-washed tequila at least once.
Grab a seat at Bar Colette. Photo courtesy of Bar Colette
Black Swan Saloon
A stalwart of the city’s cocktail scene, barman Gabe Sanchez resurrected his beloved Deep Ellum bar in East Dallas in 2024, and thank goodness. Whether in search of a classic, perfectly made Old Fashioned or something much more innovative, there’s nothing on the menu at Black Swan that will disappoint. If you’re really looking to tie one on, the boilermakers section of the menu has perfectly paired, potent combos of a beer and a shot.
Bowen House
Bowen House was serving craft cocktails long before the term became trendy. It remains a solid destination for top-notch spirits, with a tight menu of beautifully mixed classic cocktails — and a few fun surprises. Whether you stick with the classic B.H. — a perfect gin and soda with bitter lemon — or get more adventurous, you’re guaranteed a solid sip. For the non-drinkers in your group, there’s also a great lineup of non-alcoholic cocktails.
Boxcar
As its name indicates, this tiny Greenville Avenue bar is train-themed, making it an excellent destination for date-night drinks. The cocktail menu leans classic, which means you can enjoy a nice espresso martini or decadent daiquiri that isn’t overly fussy. But if you are into whimsy, you’ll find it in spades, from Harry Potter-themed libations to fun modernist garnishes like boozy foam.
La Viuda Negra
Mezcal and tequila fans must visit this Fitzhugh Avenue bar, where the two aforementioned agave-based spirits are transformed into a full menu of lush, painstakingly made cocktails that showcase their distinctive characteristics. It’s also an exceedingly vibey place to drink, thanks to its tiny, dimly lit barroom, DJs spinning great tunes, and excellent bartenders.
Leela's Wine Bar
Now with three locations in DFW, it’s always easy to swing into this neighborhood spot for a glass of red or white. But look beyond your go-to, because the menu here is packed with interesting varietals from all over the world, along with fun cocktails — and mocktails. At happy hour, $7 glasses of wine pair perfectly with snacks like spinach dip, veggie-topped pizzas, and build-your-own charcuterie boards.
Leela's Wine Bar is a happy hour hot spot. Photo by Kathy Tran
Midnight Rambler
Located inside the basement of The Joule Hotel, Midnight Rambler has been one of Dallas’ most sophisticated cocktail dens for more than a decade. Now serving a menu designed by Dallas bar legend Gabe Sanchez, this downtown icon has kept its place in the cocktail conversation by serving some of the city’s most interesting and beautifully executed drinks in one of its most stunning rooms.
The Wilfred
This Plano speakeasy is the definition of a hidden gem. Tucked into popular seafood spot Sea Breeze, it pairs classic cocktails with fun snacks like caviar bumps, Old Bay seasoned popcorn, and Wagyu smashburger sliders. This stunning space — and the perfectly balanced Negronis within — are worth the drive.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.