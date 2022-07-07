H-E-B supermarket is hiring hundreds for its new Dallas-area stores

Texas' popular H-E-B supermarket chain is opening at least four stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and they're actively seeking staff.

The San Antonio-based company has already confirmed that it's opening locations in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and Allen, and now the proof is in the pudding with a hiring event coming up.

On Saturday July 6, they're hosting a hiring fair in Frisco, at their hiring offices, located at 11955 Dallas Pkwy. #300, and are seeking to hire staff for their stores in Frisco and Plano.

Their goal is to hire 700 people for each store. So that's a total of 1,400 hires. #addition

Positions will include both full-time and part-time roles for all positions in the store including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling (Connections), eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant, and more.

Most hourly store roles start at $15 an hour and include a 10-percent H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with four-percent company match, paid time off, and a health + vision + dental plan.

The hiring fair is on Saturday from 10 am-2 pm. But applicants must complete an application before arriving at the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found on careers.heb.com. Applicants can also text "metro" to 8-1931 to be directed to all available positions.

To apply for the Frisco store, go here.

To apply for the Plano store, go here.

They don't say when the stores are opening, but one presumes soon, if they are beginning to hire.

The Frisco store will be at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street.

Plano will be at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

McKinney will be at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.

Allen will be at the northwest corner of State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) and Exchange Parkway, across from Allen High School.

Frisco will be the first location to open, although the company has not said exactly when.