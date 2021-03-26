H-E-B finally expands to Dallas-Fort Worth with 2 new supermarkets

At long last, H-E-B is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Fulfilling a longheld oft-repeated yearning for H-E-B stores by Dallas-area shoppers, the Texas supermarket giant will open two stores, both north of Dallas, in Frisco and Plano.

According to a release, they'll open in fall 2022.

The store in Frisco will be at the northeast corner of Legacy Drive and Main Street.

The store in Plano will be at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Additional details will be shared at the groundbreakings, which are projected for this summer.

As the release notes, H-E-B already has a strong DFW presence via its Central Market stores, which debuted in the Dallas area in 2001, now with four locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth.

There are also H-E-B stores in some surrounding towns including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. But none in the central area, and none convenient to Dallas shoppers.

Stephen Butt, President - Central Market Division of H-E-B calls it an exciting day.

"For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers' trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities," Butt says.

Executive VP Juan-Carlos Rück says that they hope to ensure the new stores are a "meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities."

H-E-B hosts charitable events, awards for Teacher of the Year in Dallas and Fort Worth, and relationships with more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in Frisco and Plano.

Additionally, H-E-B's Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area.

One of the largest privately held companies in Texas, H-E-B has been in business for more than 116 years, with more than 420 stores across Texas and Mexico and plans to open more stores in the Dallas area in the future.