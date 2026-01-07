Supermarket News
Texas supermarket chain H-E-B to open its first location in Carrollton
The city of Carrollton will welcome its first location of the massively popular H-E-B supermarket chain. According to a release, the store got a thumbs up from the Carrollton City Council at a meeting on January 6, when they approved an ordinance to rezone the land at the northeast corner of Parker Road and Josey Lane, in order to make way for the grocery giant.
The zoning amendment accommodates a 120,000-square-foot store with gas station, car wash, restaurant, and pharmacy — with the latter two offering drive-thru services.
Other features will include covered grocery pick-up and more than 600 parking spaces, along with bakery, seafood counter, meat market, floral section, housewares, produce, and seasonal plants.
Carrollton’s Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on November 24, 2025, and made a recommendation to approve the ordinance to rezone the tract to allow for not only retail space, but the onsite gas station and car wash, as well. A traffic impact analysis was also submitted, reviewed, and approved by Carrollton’s Transportation Engineering Division.
In a statement, Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick says they are all so very proud.
"This venture is the culmination of years of hard work across the region by several actors and shines a light on Carrollton as our community continues to set itself apart as an example of investment and development opportunity," Babick says.
H-E-B director of public affairs Mabrie Jackson says they are "excited to bring a new store to Carrollton and surrounding cities."
"While no construction timeline has been finalized, we look forward to sharing more details later this year," Jackson says.
Intriguing that she felt compelled to mention the "surrounding cities." In case you don't have Google maps in front of you, cities surrounding Carrollton include Addison, Farmers Branch, Lewisville, and The Colony.
H-E-B opened its first DFW-area store in Frisco in 2022, and has since opened locations in Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Melissa, Rockwall, and Prosper, plus two in Tarrant County: Fort Worth/Alliance, and Mansfield.