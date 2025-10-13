Supermarket News
Supermarket chain H-E-B pins the date on new store in Rockwall
Rockwall shoppers can mark their calendars: The H-E-B location set to open at 1600 I-30, at the southwest corner of South John King Boulevard County has a date: Wednesday, October 29. As is the case with H-E-B stores, they'll open at 6 am with fanfare.
The new store will showcase all the products and services H-E-B customers have come to expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, Wellness Primary Care clinic, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru.
Rockwall will join H-E-B stores that have opened in Plano, Frisco, Allen, McKinney, Melissa, and Prosper, plus two in Tarrant County: Fort Worth/Alliance, and Mansfield.
The Rockwall location, which broke ground in June 2024, location is part of H-E-B's expansion across North Texas. They also have these stores in the works:
- Forney - at U.S. 80 and Gateway Boulevard, anticipated to open in early 2026
- Irving - at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in front of the former Fry’s electronics store, expected to open in late 2026
- Denton - at the northwest corner of Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road
- Dallas - at the southeast corner of Hillcrest Road and LBJ Freeway, opening still TBD
H-E-B has been in Dallas since 2001 when it opened its first high-end chain Central Market, which now has six locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth. They also have two locations of their smaller-format Joe V's Smart Shop chain, one in southeast Dallas at 7700 Samuel Blvd., and another in southwest Dallas 4101 W. Wheatland Rd.