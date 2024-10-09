A seafood restaurant from a powerhouse hospitality team is set to open in Dallas: Catch Dallas — from Catch Hospitality Group, Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm — will open at 3005 Maple Ave. in Uptown's Maple Terrace development on November 8.
This will mark the eighth outpost of the brand, which already has locations in Aspen, New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami Beach.
“I am excited to expand the Catch brand to the reimagined Maple Terrace area,” said Tilman Fertitta, Catch Hospitality Group partner. “Dallas has always been a great market for us and the city’s constantly growing culinary scene is amazing. We’re excited to be a part of it all and Dallas can expect nothing less of our newest Catch location.”
Catch is known for simple yet elegant seafood, sushi, and steak with excellent service and a lively vibe, with a distinguished Japanese sushi and Wagyu program and signature dishes, including the signature Catch Roll, Truffle Sashimi, Mushroom Spaghetti, and Cantonese Lobster.
There'll also be sushi from Tokyo’s Toyosu market, and a unique variety of Japanese Wagyu seared tableside on a hot rock — typical of the experiential dining Catch Hospitality Group is known for.
Designed by the renowned Rockwell Group—the design team behind Catch in Las Vegas and Miami Beach, and Catch Steak in New York City, Aspen, and Los Angeles—the space is a blend of modern elegance and historic charm with antique mirrors, marble, lacquered finishes, Venetian plaster, and contrasting woods.
A monumental main bar, adorned with tiered sapele wood risers, adds glamour and the restaurant features the chain's signature olive tree, found at several of their locations, located the heart of the main dining room, surrounded by luxe banquettes atop expansive marble stones.
Behold the olive tree in the dining room at Catch Dallas.Catch Dallas
A two-level outdoor patio provides a chic escape, complete with green-striped banquettes and a teal trellis under a striking striped canopy.
The Emerald Room boasts 1,900 square feet of adaptable private dining space, including private events. The space features maximal floral wallcoverings, green lacquer paneling, leather banquettes, and copper accents at the bar, plus direct access to a second-floor outdoor patio.
Guests will also discover a gallery of eclectic animal portraits, showcased within the venue’s lacquered green gallery stairway.
“The Maple Terrace space embodies the essence of every Catch establishment and we’re certain that this venue will provide an incredible foundation for our team to deliver the elevated experiential dining we’re recognized for,” said Eugene Remm, Catch Hospitality Group partner. “The Catch brand has entered a new era heavily focused on refined cuisine and service while maintaining an energetic atmosphere and Catch Dallas will be the next great location to exude this continuing commitment to well-rounded, exceptional dining experiences.”