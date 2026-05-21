More Masa
Pop-up sensation Molino Olōyō ready to debut restaurant in East Dallas
A highly anticipated new restaurant from favorite Dallas pop-up Molino Olōyō has set an opening date - and it's soon: Olōyō will open as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Old East Dallas on Tuesday, May 26, according to a release.
The restaurant, from acclaimed chef Olivia López and partner Jonathan Percival, is located at 4422 Gaston Ave. in the space previously occupied by the restaurant Cry Wolf.
Announced nearly a year ago, it will be the brick-and-mortar debut of the masa-obsessed concept that's built a cult-following through pop-ups, private dinners, and collaborations across Dallas.
According to the release, Olōyō will be an intimate 23-seat restaurant will center on heirloom masa, featuring seasonal produce from Texas-based ranches and sustainably sourced seafood.
Founded by James Beard Award semifinalist López and Percival, Molino Olōyō has earned national attention for its use of heirloom Mexican corn and was included in Texas Monthly's Top 50 Tacos list.
"The name, Olōyō, meaning 'cob of the corn,' symbolizes the heart that connects all kernels and embodies the brand’s mission to honor producers, preserve heirloom corn varieties, and showcase Mexican gastronomy," the owners say in the release.
Oloyo's Olivia Lopez and Jonathan Percival at work. Molino Oloyo
“We designed Olōyō to be a space where guests can fully engage all their senses, discover new flavors, and connect with the stories behind the food,” López adds. “From hand-pressed tortillas to the flavors on the plate, every dish is meant to make people feel a deep sense of home.”
The restaurant will debut with a rotating à la carte menu before introducing a chef's tasting menu. Opening dishes include:
- Sope Gordo — heirloom masa sope with Rosewood Ranches wagyu brisket, bayo beans, and kohlrabi
- Enmoladas — tortillas with mole dulce de Colima, lacto-fermented honey, and housemade queso fresco
- Pescado Asado — grilled vermilion snapper with salsa cruda, tortillas, and tostaditas
- Pulpo Asado — grilled octopus with papas al ajillo, salsa, and tortillas
The beverage program is led by beverage director Jose Gonzalez and draws inspiration from different regions of Mexico. Cocktails include:
- Jefa — tequila with hibiscus and chile de árbol
- Latino Heat — a smoky-spicy take on a Paloma
- Para de Sufrir — a Colima-inspired white Negroni
- Agua Picada — a horchata-inspired rum cocktail with toasted rice and cinnamon
Lopez has worked in some of Dallas' premier kitchens, starting out at Craft Dallas, the onetime restaurant at the W Hotel, then through the ranks of Charlie Palmer's, CBD Provisions, Mirador, and Americana. She earned a CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nomination in 2021 for Rising Star Chef, and again for Chef of the Year in 2026. She was a James Beard Award semifinalist for "Best Chef: Texas" in 2023.
In 2021, she and Percival launched out of a commercial kitchen in Dallas' Design District, following their passion for heirloom corn, delving into nixtamalization, the ancient art of processing corn, in an effort to make a higher-quality version of the masa used in Mexican staples such as tortillas and tamales.
The chef-owners have a passion for heirloom corn.Photo by Elizabeth Lavin
What started as tamales and heirloom corn tortillas delivered to doorsteps evolved into pop-ups at Wayward Coffee Co. and Strangeways; restaurant takeovers at Mot Hai Ba; and dinners at Lone Gallery, Marcello Andres Ceramics, and private homes.
Olōyō has now settled permanently into a 101-year-old building in Old East Dallas. The space incorporates Mexican artwork, handmade tile, custom ceramics, and hand-blown glassware from Mexican artisans.
But wait, there's more.
A second concept, Molino Olōyō, is expected to open next door later in 2026. The more casual restaurant will serve items such as wagyu suadero tacos, camarones zarandeados, and churros, the release says.
"Together, the dual concepts allow guests to experience both a refined, curated menu and more relaxed, everyday Mexican comforts, reflecting the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, accessibility and community," the owners say in the release.
First things first: Olōyō opens May 26. Reservations will be available on Resy beginning Saturday, May 23 at 10 am.
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Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.