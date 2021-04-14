Popular downtown restaurant grabs Crossroads Diner space in North Dallas

There's more news on the Ellen's front, as in downtown Dallas Southern restaurant Ellen's, which has a second exciting opening in the span of a week. The breakfast-centric concept is expanding northward to a location that's already known as a destination for breakfast: the former home of Crossroads Diner.

According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 17194 Preston Road, #101, in North Dallas, where it will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on weekends. Plans for the renovation have already begun, with an opening slated for late summer.

Ellen's co-owner Joe Groves says that he and his partners Russell Mertz and Andrew Chooljian were already looking to expand to North Dallas, and jumped on the Crossroads space after founder Tom Fleming closed it in November 2020.

Groves says in a statement that they received requests for an Ellen's from customers in the area and calls the Crossroads space a "perfect fit."

Groves and his partners are executing a bigger expansion. North Dallas follows the location they're opening in East Dallas' Casa Linda Plaza, in a space that had been earmarked for Snooze An A.M. Eatery.

The first Ellen's opened in downtown Dallas' West End in 2012 at a time when the West End had few great dining options. They've become a linchpin for the area, not only because of their food but also their commitment to the communnity.

The restaurant is most famous for serving breakfast all day, from omelets to pancakes to chili & eggs; but they also do a brisk lunch and dinner with comfort foods like chicken fried steak, meatloaf, and catfish.

In 2020, they opened a well-appointed spinoff in Allen, and have more in the works including Stonebriar Commons Shopping Center in Frisco and another in Fort Worth.