Coming soon
Big Tex Choice winner cooks up new restaurant in Dallas' Victory Park
A chef who won over last year's State Fair judges with one of the fair's most inventive foods is bringing a new restaurant to Victory Park. Bluebonnet and Thyme, from 2025 Big Tex Choice Awards "Most Creative" winner Kendall Williams, will open in August at 2610 N. Houston St., in the former Dirty Bones space across from American Airlines Center.
Williams earned the coveted State Fair honor for her Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger Deviled Egg Sliders and plans to feature the award-winning dish on the restaurant's menu. In her decade-long culinary career, she previously operated Pretty Tasty Pasta in Plaza of the Americas and also owns the catering company Pretty Tasty Foods.
Named after the Texas state flower and a staple Southern herb, Bluebonnet and Thyme will blend Williams' Texas roots with her Louisiana heritage in what she describes as a "Cajun and Texas culinary explosion."
The restaurant will debut with a soft opening on August 7, she says.
The dinner menu features elevated classics with entrees priced around $35, including:
- Deep-fried Cornish hen served with dirty rice
- Catfish and lasagna, a play on classic soul food catfish and spaghetti
- Fried pork ribs
- Tender veal short ribs
For dessert, Williams offers a warm twist on classics, such as the banana pudding, served hot as a rich custard.
Crispy, seasoned chicken wings plated over a red velvet waffle with sweet cream glaze and syrup.Photo courtesy of Bluebonnet and Thyme
"As a true foodie myself, I want to deliver the best quality food — the kind that makes you feel like you’re at home," Williams says.
Dinner service will begin early at 3:30 pm and run through 11 pm Sunday through Thursday, extending to 1 am on Friday and Saturday. Weekend brunch will showcase dishes such as:
- Catfish, shrimp, and grits
- Whole fried Cornish hen
- Red velvet waffles
- Stuffed French toast loaded with cheesecake filling and fresh berries
Brunch guests will receive a complimentary mimosa or espresso martini and access to a charcuterie grazing table included with their order.
Angela Williams, a longtime collaborator from Kendall Williams' catering business, will oversee the beverage program. It will mirror the kitchen’s spirit, utilizing fresh, local ingredients to craft "balanced and memorable drinks inspired by Texas," as she describes it.
"Great drinks should feel welcoming, like sitting on your porch," Kendall Williams says.
Williams describes the aesthetic of the newly designed, 3,300-square-foot space as "your grandma’s home — if your grandma was Dolly Parton."
The interior blends warm, neutral tones with distinct Texas flourishes, including alligator-skin seats, floral cast-aluminum bistro chairs, exposed stone walls, textured wallpaper, and a Texas longhorn skull. An outdoor patio and lounge area offer additional seating.
Happy hour will run daily from 3:30-6:30 pm (and all day on Mondays) featuring half-off appetizers and specialty drinks, alongside "Whiskey Wednesday" deals with half-off all whiskeys.
Bluebonnet and Thyme will kick off a soft opening on August 7, offering discounted entrees.
"I am excited to welcome everybody very soon," Williams says.