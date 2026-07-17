Sweet spots
All the new dessert & ice cream shops serving up a sugar rush in Dallas
Dallas-Fort Worth is in the midst of a sugar rush. More than a dozen bakeries, ice cream shops, and dessert destinations have opened around North Texas in recent months - with more on the way. The newcomers include international chains making their U.S. debuts and local favorites expanding with new locations, bringing everything from over-the-top Belgian waffles and global ice cream flavors to delicate French pastries and handcrafted scones.
The sugary trend reflects a growing DFW population with a growing appetite for destination-worthy (and Instagram-worthy) treats. Plus, in these days of rising costs and pinching pennies, taking the family out for ice cream on a hot summer night is a lot more economical than indulging in a fancy restaurant meal.
Here are the hottest new sweet spots all across DFW:
Dessert destinations
D-Spot Dessert Café, Canada's largest dessert chain, made its U.S. debut in Carrollton on July 11. Founded in 2014, the brand has more than 55 locations across Canada and specializes in over-the-top sweets, including Belgian waffles, crepes, croffles, milk cakes, skillet cookies, handcrafted milkshakes, and globally inspired desserts. Favorite menu items include towering milkshakes such as the Choco Loco Bueno and Liquid Gold; extravagant Belgian waffle creations loaded with toppings; and playful desserts like sweet "sushi" crepes. (The café also serves savory fare including burgers, pizza, wings, and paninis.) It also keeps late-night hours. Open 11 am-12 midnight Sunday-Thursday and 11 am-2 am Friday-Saturday. 3432 E. Hebron Pkwy., Ste. 100, Carrollton.
Le Rêve Patisserie & Gelato has opened its long-awaited second location at Mockingbird Station. The popular North Dallas bakery and gelato shop is known for its colorful, photo-worthy gelato, flaky croissants, and French pastries, while the new location also introduces new menu items and specialty Vietnamese coffee made with Vietnamese arabica beans. Inspired by the South of France and the Mediterranean, the café offers a warm, inviting space designed for lingering over dessert. Open 11 am-8 pm Sunday-Monday and Wednesday-Thursday, and 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday; closed Tuesday. 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln., Ste. 135, Dallas.
Bakeries
Pan Pa' Vos debuted in far north Dallas in April, bringing a blend of Venezuelan baking traditions and French pastry techniques from founder Jaiver Díaz, who first launched the concept in his hometown of Cabimas, Venezuela. The artisanal bakery specializes in preservative-free baked goods, including colorful croissants in flavors like pistachio, dulce de leche, and strawberries and cream, plus savory croissants, New York rolls, cruffins, mille-feuille, palmiers, Venezuelan cachitos, empanadas, cakes, and fresh breads. A full coffee and tea menu rounds out the offerings. Open daily 7 am-9 pm. 3855 Frankford Rd., Dallas.
Pan Pa’ Vos offers a range of French and Venezuelan pastries. Courtesy photo
J. Rae's Bakery, which has a location in Dallas' Park Cities, returned to Fort Worth on July 16 with a new shop in the West 7th district, marking a sweet homecoming for the bakery founded in Fort Worth in 2008. (Don't worry, the Dallas location is staying open.) The beloved bakery is best known for its thick, hand-decorated sugar cookies and also offers cupcakes, cheesecakes, cake balls, cookie cakes, and classic cookies, plus custom desserts for weddings, birthdays, holidays, and other celebrations. Signature cake ball flavors include red velvet, funfetti, and lemon, with seasonal treats rotating throughout the year. Open 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday and 10 am-4 pm Saturday. 3330 W. 7th St., Fort Worth.
Sunrise Scones opened its first brick-and-mortar bakery in Fort Worth's Near Southside in June after building a loyal following at the Clearfork Farmers Market. The bakery specializes in buttery sweet and savory scones with seven to eight rotating flavors each week, including favorites like blueberry lemon, coconut cream, triple berry, peach cobbler, and cheddar scallion, plus at least one gluten-free option. The menu also includes brown butter chocolate chip cookies and seasonal pastries, as well as take-and-bake scones and signature scone mix to enjoy at home. Open 9 am-2 pm Wednesday-Saturday. 309 W. Daggett Ave., Fort Worth.
Ice cream and frozen treat shops
Salt & Straw, the cult-favorite artisan ice cream chain from Portland, Oregon, made its highly anticipated Texas debut in May with locations in both Dallas and Fort Worth. Known for its chef-driven, small-batch ice creams and rotating seasonal menus, Salt & Straw serves signature flavors like Double Fold Vanilla and Salted Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well as inventive limited-edition creations and collaborations. The local openings also featured exclusive Texas-inspired flavors, including Cream Cheese Jalapeño Jelly and Paloma Sherbet. Open 11 am-11 pm daily. Dallas: 2323 N. Henderson Ave., #107. Fort Worth: 1305 W. Magnolia Ave.
Sloan's Ice Cream, a whimsical Florida-based ice cream chain, made its Texas premiere in Plano in May with a colorful shop at Village 121. Founded in West Palm Beach in 1999, Sloan's is known for its candy-colored décor and more than 50 ice cream flavors, from classics to creations like Carrot Cake, Coffee & Doughnuts, Circus cotton candy, and Black & White Malt. Guests can order scoops in house-made waffle cones, shakes, smoothies, sundaes, and the over-the-top Tracy's Kitchen Sink featuring 18 scoops of ice cream and every topping. The shop also sells chocolates, cookies, brownies, candy apples, bulk candy, and gifts. Open 11 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday and 11 am-12 midnight Friday-Saturday. 8315 Preston Rd., #300, Plano.
Sloan's Ice Cream serves up Instagrammy treats. Photo courtesy of\u00a0Sloan's
Kesar Creamery opened in Frisco in 2026, scooping out artisanal ice cream inspired by traditional Indian desserts and flavors. The shop's signature scoops include Dubai Chocolate, Gulab Jamun, Saffron Pistachio, Hot Guava, and Lotus Biscoff, alongside classic flavors. The menu also features kulfi sticks, Indian-style cassata layered with cake and ice cream; and falooda, a traditional dessert layered with ice cream, basil seeds, vermicelli noodles, and flavored milk. Open 12 noon-8 pm Monday-Thursday and 12 noon-10 pm Friday-Sunday. 12025 E. University Dr., Ste. 200, Frisco.
Kelvin Scale Ice Cream made its U.S. debut in Frisco in early 2026, introducing DFW to the India-based chain's premium ice cream made from scratch with A2 milk and minimal air for an extra-creamy texture. The shop serves rotating flavors ranging from Belgian Chocolate, Biscoff Cookie Caramel, and Blueberry Cheesecake to globally inspired varieties like Lychee, Chikku, and Rajbhog, along with sundaes, brownies, shakes, waffles, and ice cream cakes. An open kitchen lets customers watch the ice cream being made. Open 12 noon-10 pm Monday-Thursday and 12 noon-12 am Friday-Saturday. 2650 King Rd., Ste. 750, Frisco.
Baskin-Robbins has expanded its DFW kingdom with new ice cream shops in Frisco and Colleyville. The Frisco location opened in a 1,340-square-foot space in May, while the Colleyville shop debuted in early July with a grand opening celebration planned for July 18. The nostalgic favorite, founded in 1945, serves its signature 31 flavors along with ice cream cakes, pies, milkshakes, sundaes, and other frozen treats. Open daily 11 am-10 pm. Frisco: 5251 Panther Creek Pkwy., Ste. 700. Colleyville: 5600 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 5600-D.
Syrup + Sno, the newest concept from Dallas chef Tiffany Derry, debuted at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie over Memorial Day weekend. Located next to Derry's restaurants Radici and The Landing, the whimsical dessert shop puts a global spin on classic snow cones with flavors such as Banana Fosters, Mangonada, and Halo Halo, plus customizable shaved ice with options ranging from hibiscus and tamarind to matcha and tiger's blood. The menu also features macaron ice cream sandwiches, warm cookies, and soft serve topped with mochi, Pop Rocks, Texas pecans, and other mix-ins. Open 3-8 pm Thursday-Sunday. 2951 S. State Hwy. 161, Grand Prairie.
undefined Photo courtesy of Syrup + Sno
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream expanded its North Texas presence in May with a new shop in Hurst, joining locations in Arlington, Burleson, Frisco, Prosper, Southlake, and more. Founded in Ohio in 1945, the chain is known for making its ice cream fresh daily and offering a rotating selection of 48 flavors from a library of more than 100 recipes, including Cherry Magnolia, Monkey Business, Blue Monster, and Spouse Like a House. The menu includes cones, sundaes, shakes, Hurricanes (its signature blended treats), Handel Pops, pints, and quarts. Open daily 11 am-10 pm. 6100 Precinct Line Rd., Ste. 100, Hurst.
Bruster's Real Ice Cream, a Pennsylvania-based chain, opened its first Fort Worth location in the Keller/Alliance area in May, joining locations in Frisco and Richardson. Founded in 1989, Bruster's is known for making its premium ice cream fresh daily and serving at least 24 rotating flavors from a library of more than 150 recipes, including Gooey Butter Cake, Southern Banana Puddin, Graham Central Station, and Cotton Candy Explosion. The menu also features sundaes, banana splits, shakes, cakes, pies, vegan oat milk flavors, and "Blasts," plus a drive-thru. Open daily 11 am-10 pm. 4560 Heritage Trace Pkwy., Ste. 500, Fort Worth.
The Scoop N Scootery made its Texas debut in Fort Worth in March, bringing the Massachusetts-based dessert chain's towering, social media-famous sundaes to Alliance Town Center. The shop serves more than 70 over-the-top creations, including the Holy Cannoli, Mint City, That Thicc Boi, and Reign of Terror, featuring ice cream piled high with cake cores, homemade frostings, sauces, and candy toppings. They're also known for their late-night hours and delivery service, offering delivery until midnight. Open 1 pm-12 midnight Tuesday-Saturday and 1-10 pm Sunday; closed Monday. 3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy., Ste. 117, Fort Worth.
Mint City sundae at The Scoop and Scootery. Facebook/The ScoopandScootery
Whit's Frozen Custard made its Texas debut in April with its first location in Aledo/Willow Park. The Ohio-based chain specializes in slow-churned frozen custard made fresh daily, served in vanilla, chocolate, and rotating weekly flavors by the cone, in sundaes, or blended into "Whitsers," its version of a Blizzard. Signature offerings include specialty sundaes, grab-and-go pints, and a locally inspired Bearcat Madness flavor made with chocolate syrup, peanut butter, and Reese's Cups. Open 12 noon-9 pm Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday.119 S. Ranch House Rd., Ste. 800, Willow Park.
A Blue Bell bonus
Blue Bell's Lone Star Scoop Tour is bringing free ice cream to Dallas-Fort Worth this summer with a specially decorated truck and trailer making more than 60 stops across the Metroplex through August 28. The Texas creamery is celebrating 119 years with complimentary hand-dipped ice cream, frozen snacks, giveaways, and limited-edition merchandise, while also debuting its new Chocolate Lava Cake flavor. The North Texas leg kicked off July 10 at the Benbrook Walmart and continues through August 28, with stops across DFW and North Texas communities. Check this story for the full schedule.
Blue Bell's Lone Star Scoop Tour is mooving into Dallas throughout the summer. Blue Bell Ice Cream/Facebook
Coming soon
Tipsy Scoop, a New York-based chain of ice cream shops specializing in "boozy" ice cream with alcohol, is coming to Dallas — specifically to Oak Cliff, opening in the former Poets Books location at 506 N. Bishop Ave. They offer ice cream by the scoop in flavors such as Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel or Cake Batter Vodka Martini, as well as in sundaes, cocktails, and mocktails. They currently have 10 locations, which they cleverly call "barlours," in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and even the Bahamas; plus three "coming soon" including Dallas, Phoenix, and Boston. Watch their social media accounts for updates.
Lubella's Patisserie, an award-winning bakery in Dallas' Casa View neighborhood, is opening a second location in Arlington, at the Town North center at 975 N. Cooper St. at the southeast corner of Randol Mill Road. Lubella's is the venture from restaurant veterans Ismael Trejo Gonzalez and his pastry chef wife, Maria Becerra, which opened at Casa View Center in 2022. Becerra, who'd previously done pastry for fine-dining restaurants such as Bullion and Flora St. Cafe, has received multiple CultureMap Tastemaker Award nominations for Best Pastry Chef including 2022, 2023, and 2024. They hope to be open in fall 2026.
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Teresa Gubbins, Celestina Blok, Amber Heckler, and Luciana Gomez contributed to this story.