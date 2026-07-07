Sweet things
Over-the-top dessert cafe from Canada chooses Carrollton for first U.S. spot
Sugar cravings are about to be satisfied in Carrollton: Canada's No. 1 dessert chain, called D-Spot Dessert Café, has chosen the Dallas suburb for its first-ever location in the United States. The shop will open at 3432 E. Hebron Pkwy., Ste. 100, on Saturday, July 11.
Founded in Canada in 2014, D-Spot has grown to more than 55 locations across the country and plans to continue expanding south of the border with additional U.S. locations, a release says. But first, Dallas.
Here's what kind of indulgence DFW diners can expect: "The Dallas café will offer D‑Spot’s full dessert menu, including freshly made Belgian waffles, signature crepes, handcrafted milkshakes, milk cakes, croffles, skillet cookies and a wide range of globally inspired desserts," the release says.
Belgian waffle topped with chocolate and marshmallows and an ice cream cone.Facebook/D Spot
Favorite sweet treats from the menu include:
- Towering milkshakes in flavors like Choco Loco Bueno (vanilla ice cream with Kinder Bueno and Belgian white chocolate) and Liquid Gold (Saffron pistachio custard ice cream with fresh banana)
- Milk cakes in chocolate or vanilla varieties (Soft sponge cake infused with tres leches)
- Cakey crepes, made with chocolate or vanilla cake, drizzles, and toppings
- Sushi crepes, round crepes stuffed and served with whipped cream and chocolate dips
- Belgian waffles topped with sweet bits like Ferrero Rocher candies, broiled banana & toffee crumbles, and pistachio kunafa
- Skillet cookies, cookie creations served in cast iron skillets
- Build-your-own crepes or waffles
- Hot drinks, cold drinks, and iced coffees
The most over-the-top offering are their Belgian Creations, which are giant Belgian waffles topped with all sorts of crazy confections. For example, the Chocolate Vaccine, which has a syringe of caramel and Belgian milk chocolate stuck in the top; the Rise of the Donut, which has a doughnut perched on top of ice cream on top of a Belgian Waffle.
"Rise of the Donut" at D-Spot.Facebook/D Spot
For those looking to balance out the sugar rush, the café also serves burgers, pizza, wings, and sandwiches, including shaved brisket and pesto bella paninis.
The Carrollton location is operated by franchise partners Abdul R. Khan and Faizan Mirza, who have backgrounds in hospitality, retail, and operations.
"Opening D-Spot's first U.S. location is an important milestone for our team," Khan says in the release. "Dallas has an incredible food culture, and we're excited to introduce a dessert café experience built around quality, creativity and warm hospitality."
A crepe creation.Facebook/D-Spot
According to the website, the company plans to open a restaurant in Houston soon, along with locations in Georgia, Illinois, and Tennessee.
"This opening marks a significant step in D-Spot's growth strategy as we expand into the U.S. market," CEO and president Kaan Sayiner says. "With a strong Canadian footprint, we're excited to bring our dessert experience to new communities as part of our broader U.S. expansion."
The Grand Opening on July 11 will include BOGO deals, giveaways, family activities, and more.