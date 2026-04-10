Sweet spot
New Kesar Creamery scoops Indian-inspired ice cream for Frisco
A new artisanal ice cream shop is bringing authentic Indian flavors to Frisco. Called Kesar Creamery — after the Hindi word for "saffron" — the shop has scooped up a spot at 12025 E. University Dr., Suite 200, Frisco.
Kesar is owned by entrepreneur Jay Patel and occupies the former space of a Clean Juice bar he previously operated.
Patel, an electrical engineer who moved to Dallas from India in 2008, grew up in a family that operated various chain ice cream franchise stores. His heart was in creating something more personal, he says.
“I wanted to come up with flavors that are traditional to Indian desserts and bring a unique new aspect to ice cream,” Patel says.
While the menu includes crowd-pleasing classics like chocolate, cookies and cream, and vanilla, the stars of the shop are the authentic flavor profiles drawn from Patel’s heritage. Top favorites among customers include:
- Dubai Chocolate: Ethically sourced chocolate topped with crunchy shredded phyllo dough (kadaifi) and premium pistachios.
- Gulab Jamun: A creamy base with pieces of traditional dough balls soaked in a saffron-infused syrup.
- Saffron Pistachio: Made with real saffron and whole pistachios, blended into a silky, fragrant treat.
- Hot Guava: A vibrant, fruity scoop topped with a signature dusting of chile powder and lime salt.
- Lotus Biscoff: A caramelized blend of Biscoff cookie butter and crushed cookies.
Scoops start at $5, with pints available for $12.
Beyond the scoops, the shop offers an assortment of kulfi sticks, a dense, creamy dessert of Persian-Indian origin. They're available in varieties such as rabri (a rich, condensed milk flavor similar to dulce de leche), cardamom, mango, and malai (traditional sweet cream).
The shop offers an assortment of kulfi sticks.Photo courtesy of Kesar Creamery
The menu also features a popular Indian adaptation of the Italian Cassata, with layers of mango, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream on a thin cake base topped with tutti-frutti.
Another popular offering is falooda, a parfait-like dessert with ice cream layered with basil seeds for a cooling effect, vermicelli noodles and a scoop of pistachio, mango boba or rose-flavored milk. It's said to be a refreshing option in the summer in India.
The 1,200-square-foot shop offers intimate indoor seating for 12, along with outdoor tables and a large display bar showcasing the ice cream flavors. Since opening in January, Kesar Creamery has become a destination for more than just Frisco locals.
“The turnout has been great; weekends and evenings have been packed,” Patel says. “We’ve had visitors from all over Texas and even as far as Arkansas and Seattle.”
To meet an out-of-state demand, he says, the shop is planning to launch nationwide delivery in the coming months.
Kesar Creamery is open Monday to Thursday from 12-8 pm, and Friday through Sunday from 12-10 pm, with plans to extend hours during the summer season.