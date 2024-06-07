Closure News
Award-winning Dallas restaurant-bakery on Greenville Ave has closed
One of Dallas' most acclaimed restaurants is closing: Carte Blanche, the fine-dining restaurant and bakery from husband-and-wife Casey and Amy LaRue, has closed.
According to a note from the couple, they received an offer for the location and decided it was the wisest course to accept the offer and close up shop.
"We have been considering what to do with this space for quite some time. While our dinner service is great, it struggles in this area, as most people don’t come to Greenville for a fancy dinner," their post said.
No other establishment in Dallas has earned more local and international acclaim in recent years than Carte Blanche. They were the first stand-alone restaurant to achieve Forbes Five-Star in Texas for two years in a row, in 2022 and again in 2023 — and were also the only Dallas restaurant to earn the prestigious 5-diamond award from AAA.
The Five Diamond ranking put Carte Blanche — and Dallas — in the same field as nationally renowned restaurants such as Le Bernardin, Jean-Georges Restaurant, Per Se, The French Laundry, Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas, and Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace.
They were also nominated for multiple Tastemaker Awards including Best Restaurant, Best Chef, and Best Pastry Chef.
Awards sound nice, but anyone who partook of their exquisite multi-course tastings knows that the awards were well deserved, with one impeccable bite after another, delivered by a doting staff.
Their bakery, overseen by Amy, an accomplished pastry chef, was putting out pastries on a level that exceeded anything in Dallas: the best croissants, handmade doughnuts from scratch, tarts, and Danish in all kinds of flavors, both savory and sweet.
The couple said they considered turning the location into a bakery but decided against it.
"Our bakery does well, but transitioning to a 100 percent bakery would require a significant investment in expensive equipment," their note said. "Both options would also necessitate substantial structural upgrades."
"After many discussions and chats with others, we received an offer to sell the space and let someone else take it over. The timing felt right, so we decided to move on," they said.
"We’ll be sharing our future plans soon, but for now, we have some great staff who need new opportunities. Please message if you are looking for staff for your restaurant. We’ve been fortunate to work with some excellent people."
They're cutting a break for oenophiles: They'll be selling off our wine inventory the Saturday and Sunday 1-3 pm at cost.