3 Dallas restaurants earn nods from prestigious Forbes Travel Guide

Three properties in Texas have scored the highest ranking on the prestigious 2022 Star Awards, from Forbes Travel Guide, including an acclaimed restaurant in Dallas, and two luxury hotels.

Those receiving 5 star awards include Carte Blanche, a chef-driven restaurant on Greenville Avenue; the Ritz-Carlton Dallas hotel; and the Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

In addition, 20 other awards were handed out to Texas properties, including hotels and spas in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio — part of a field of 1830 winners around the world.

The Star Awards bestow three levels of rankings: Five Star (virtually flawless), Four Star (exceptional), and Recommended (consistently good).

They're the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. The full list is online, and includes these properties in Texas:

5 stars

Carte Blanche / Dallas

Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston

Ritz-Carlton Dallas

The Spa at the Post Oak Hotel / Houston

4 stars

Fairmont Austin

Fearing's

Four Seasons Austin

Four Seasons Houston

Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas

Garrison Hotel

Hotel Granduca / Houston

The Joule

Mokara Hotel & Spa - San Antonio

Mokara Spa - San Antonio

Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dallas

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

The Spa at the Joule / Dallas

St. Regis Houston

Trellis Spa / Houston

Well & Being Spa at Four Seasons Dallas at Las Colinas

Recommended

The Adolphus

The French Room

Hotel Emma/ San Antonio

Hotel Granduca / Austin

It's an especially gratifying win for Carte Blanche, the only restaurant in the state to earn 5 stars, alongside nationally renowned names such as Daniel, Eleven Madison Park, and The French Laundry.

The only other Texas restaurants to win awards are Fearing's, which earned 4 stars, and The French Room, which made the Recommended list.

Carte Blanche co-owner Casey LaRue says that he and his wife Amy LaRue, who were not aware of when the visits were made or by whom, were thrilled to learn they won.

"I've worked at other places in the past that have received Star Awards — it's a big honor," Casey says.

Originally known as the Mobil Travel Guide and considered a renowned leader in the travel industry, Forbes Travel Guide releases prestigious annual Star Ratings recognizing the top luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, based on rigorous anonymous professional performance evaluations of up to 900 objective standards. The rankings are determined by anonymous professionals.

Hotel stays span a minimum of two nights, and they pay their own way. No one can buy a rating, although participants do pay a fee to be considered. But inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest.