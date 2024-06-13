Doughnut News
Carte Blanche chef team to open doughnut shop at Dallas' Trinity Groves
A loss for Dallas foodies has become a major win for doughnut fans with the soon-to-open La Rue Doughnuts, a doughnut shop opening in the former Cake Bar space at Trinity Groves.
La Rue comes from Casey and Amy La Rue, the acclaimed chef duo who previously owned Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery on Greenville Avenue. They closed the restaurant in early June after three years, when they received an offer from a restaurateur who plans to open something in the space.
Both the restaurant and bakery won numerous awards, including the Forbes Five-Star in Texas for two years in a row, in 2022 and again in 2023; they're the only Dallas restaurant to earn the prestigious 5-diamond award from AAA.
Now they'll focus strictly on a standalone bakery, specializing in house-made doughnuts in a variety of flavors.
"Doughnuts were among the many items we offered at the bakery, and one of our more popular items," Amy says. "We were making so many different kinds of pastry — croissants, Danish, cookies. Pastry chefs tend to be a little neurotic, and it was a lot to juggle to make sure all of those different things were consistent. This will give us the opportunity to tune in and create consistent and wonderful doughnuts full time."
At the Greenville Avenue location, they would generally do two to three flavors, but now they'll expand into a variety including brioche doughnuts, cake doughnuts, old-fashioned, and their signature crullers. They'll continue to rotate in flavors such as lemon and passion fruit, depending on the season.
One thing that's noteworthy about their doughnuts is that they are genuinely made from scratch, with doughs made in house. The majority of doughnut shops — even shops that do fancy toppings — use a mix.
Closing Greenville Avenue gave them the financial freedom to do their own thing; they had an investor partner in the restaurant but the doughnut shop will be their own.
Having a business in which they can do one thing and do it well is part of the appeal, but they're also looking forward to shifting into a schedule they can share, as well as the opportunity to spend more time with their kids.
"Casey and I only saw each other on Mondays," Amy says. "He worked evenings, and I worked overnight. With both a restaurant and a bakery, we were basically running two businesses in one space. For the past three years, we felt like we were always working, and never had time together. Sundays if I got off, I'd come home and take a nap."
Moving into the former Cake Bar space carries on the bakery tradition, and Trinity Groves has other appealing elements including a family vibe and ample parking. They're looking at opening the shop in late summer.
Lastly, this gives them a situation in which they can work side by side — something they love.
"We both share a desire to be excellent and consistent, and it'll be fun to be able to do that together again," Amy says.