Dallas gourmet doughnut shop sells out in an hour on opening day
A much-anticipated new doughnut shop in Dallas got slammed on its first day: La Rue Doughnuts, the chef-owned shop at Trinity Groves which opened on August 29, sold out of doughnuts in just about an hour.
La Rue, which comes from award-winning chef duo Casey and Amy La Rue, opened at 7 am on Thursday to be greeted by a line of more than 50 people outside their door, who began lining up as early as 6 am.
It hasn't been this bad since Krispy Kreme arrived.
The couple say they were slightly taken aback, anticipating there would be a line, but not a line that long.
Their entire stock — consisting of 850 doughnuts in a variety of flavors — was snapped up by fervent foodies frothing for the fetching fried fritters.
"Vanilla and sprinkle sold out first, along with kolaches — some people were getting boxes of six kolaches," Amy says.
Their kolaches are not your usual little square but are bigger and meatier, and sell for $8 a pop.
Their strawberry shortcake doughnut was also a quick sell-out.
"But we will have a lot more for tomorrow, since we are open until 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays," she says.
La Rue is a spinoff of Carte Blanche, their award-winning restaurant and bakery on Greenville Avenue, which they closed in June. Doughnuts were one item on the menu, and for their next venture, they decided to focus on doughnuts exclusively, although with a variety of types including fluffy brioche doughnuts, denser cake doughnuts, crusty old-fashioned doughnuts, and their signature crullers.
La Rue is making the dough for their doughnuts entirely from scratch, rather than the pre-made mix most doughnut shops use.
While they haven't yet released a full menu, they've teased some varieties on their Instagram page including
- Spiced Pumpkin Cake Doughnut with Cream Cheese Icing — a gluten-free option
- The Brownie Doughnut — a deep chocolate doughnut with a crunchy outer layer and gooey center, glazed with chocolate ganache and sprinkled with flaked sea salt
- Strawberry Shortcake brioche — topped with strawberry ganache, sablage crumble, and strawberry krunch
- Salted Butterscotch Glazed Brioche doughnut with toffee bits
- Cardamom and Cinnamon Cruller
They'll do one gluten-free variety every day as well as two savory options per day, such as an all-beef smoked sausage Kolache with Zaatar spices or a chicken brioche pocket.
They'll be open Sundays 8 am-2 pm or sold out; Wednesday-Thursday 7 am-2 pm or sold out; and Friday-Saturday 8 am-8 pm.