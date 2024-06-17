Jared's Epic Blaster Battle 9

Jared's Epic Blaster Battle returns to Dallas for the 9th year. The event is the current Guinness World Record Holder for "Largest Toy Pistol Fight" since 2016.

The event will feature dozens of inflatable bunkers, live DJ, special guests, and special battles. Admission includes an entry to participate in a four-hour series of more than 15 themed foam-flinging battles.

It also includes free access to AT&T Stadium Self-Guided Tour, a photo op with the Guinness World Record, access to more than 50,000 free foam darts to take home, a chance to meet some Toy Blaster YouTube Celebrities and content creators, entry into the Blaster Battle Costume Contest, and access to exclusive merchandise, collectibles, surprises, and more.

