Junior Players presents Much Ado About Nothing

In Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, power defies legacy. Throughout the show, audiences will see greed, jealousy, and deception make a valiant effort to foil the love of young courtship. The comedic play unfolds as Leonato, leader of Spain, awaits the arrival of Don Pedro of Aragon and his victorious army of Portuguese soldados (soldiers).
In Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, power defies legacy. Throughout the show, audiences will see greed, jealousy, and deception make a valiant effort to foil the love of young courtship. The comedic play unfolds as Leonato, leader of Spain, awaits the arrival of Don Pedro of Aragon and his victorious army of Portuguese soldados (soldiers).