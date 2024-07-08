Quantcast

Junior Players presents Much Ado About Nothing

Image courtesy of Junior Players

In Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, power defies legacy. Throughout the show, audiences will see greed, jealousy, and deception make a valiant effort to foil the love of young courtship. The comedic play unfolds as Leonato, leader of Spain, awaits the arrival of Don Pedro of Aragon and his victorious army of Portuguese soldados (soldiers).

WHEN

WHERE

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
1500 Tenison Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75223, USA
https://www.juniorplayers.org/events_tickets/junior-players-tickets/much-ado-about-nothing.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
