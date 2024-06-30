UniverSoul Circus will celebrate 30 years as its show-stopping cultural extravaganza returns to Dallas. The interactive “Family Reunion Tour” will bring together big names from five continents all backed by the infectious beat of world music, including sounds and dance styles spanning the African diaspora.

The circus features combination of circus arts, theater, and music that spans genres, including pop, classic R&B, Latin, hip hop, jazz and gospel. The audience is part of the show, whether it's playing “Simon Says,” showing off their Swag Surf dance moves, or singing in the “Soul Karaoke” spotlight.

Artists include the Power of Love duo ballerina act from Mongolia; the African Dream hoop divers from Addis Abba Ethiopia; and the Ethiopian female duo Mourning Dove with their aerial contortion acrobatic act. Other new acts include a one-of-a-kind flying trapeze act with 18 people; a teeterboard act from Ethiopia; a strong-man hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic; and a twirling Cuban-Caribbean dance party and roller skating-themed spectacular.