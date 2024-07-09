Playground News
Down to Play indoor playground for all kids opens in northeast Dallas
There's a new indoor kids' playground in Lakewood: Called Down to Play, it's a locally-owned concept now open in the Medallion Center at 6464 E Northwest Hwy. #138, with a special focus on being a safe place for special needs kids.
The indoor playground is the first of its kind in the area with a focus on cleanliness, friendliness, and being a fun place for every kid. It spans 5,200 square feet, and includes dedicated toddler and baby areas ensuring safe and appropriate play for younger children.
A main playground offers climbing, sliding, and zip-lining. The toddler area features climbing and sliding elements, a ball pit, and a ball maze, while the baby area includes toys that encourage rocking, spinning, and exploration.
The concept was founded by husband-and-wife Joel and Kelsey Doolen, who created it with their own kids in mind.
“Our son, Jimmy, loves indoor playgrounds, and we were driving all over the metroplex every weekend to visit them," Kelsey says. "We realized that there was a huge need in the East Dallas area for an indoor playground, as there isn’t anything within a short radius of the Lakewood, Lake Highlands, and Park Cities areas."
The couple were also inspired to open Down to Play after their daughter, Kendall, was born in 2022 at only 26 weeks with Down Syndrome. They quickly learned about the developmental and physical challenges that can accompany being a preemie and/or having special needs.
Kelsey stresses that it's a place for all children, stating, "I do indeed have a special needs child, but that is not the main priority for this venue. We want it to be for every kid.”
Open play is available from 9 am - 7 pm at $20 per child. The indoor playground features a snack bar with light snacks and coffee; there's also high-speed Wi-Fi. A private room is available for rent with party packages starting at $375. When not in use for parties, this room will double as a therapy room.
“As a special needs mom, I know that doctors and therapy appointments can quickly take over your life, that is why our party room will double as an equipped therapy room when birthday parties aren’t taking place," Kelsey says. "We will welcome therapists to utilize this space, allowing siblings to have fun during therapy sessions.”