Spaghetti Confetti is a fun, family-friendly improvised musical for all ages in which a cast of musical comedians create an unscripted musical, full of adventure, courage, and heart.

It features a rotating cast of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best musical improvisers, including Melanie Robinson, Billy Betsill, Milo Wilder, Jeremy Duchin, Lindsay Goldapp, Shenelle Peart, Liz Robinson, Kelsey Satalino, Patrick Murphy, Kimber Martin, Tristen Rouse, Shelby Harrison, and Greg Mihalik.