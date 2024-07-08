Theme Park News
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington rolls out 2 new rides for summer
Wheee, there are two new rides at Six Flags Over Texas, the perennial summer destination theme park in Arlington: According to a release, the facility has opened two new family-friendly rides this summer, both with a cartoon theme: Daffy Duck Bucket Blastersand Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce.
The rides opened to the public on July 4.
Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters is a wet one. It's family water ride featuring teacup-style circular buckets, which spin around in both directions. They're mounted with water blasters, which means "the entire family can engage in a fun water battle."
"Hold on tight because you'll spin round and round in a giant water bucket, fully equipped with water guns!" the ride boasts. "The fun doesn't stop there, as riders are able to splash anyone within reach as they go on their twisting adventure. There's so much twisting and turning in these buckets, you'll never know where the water will spray next!"
They rotate around a raised central bucket occupied by Daffy Duck himself, which also has water cascading down.
This actually represents a return: According to a spokesperson, the Bucket Blasters were previously at the park from 2014-2021, but were put on hold during construction of the park's Aquaman pool, which opened in 2023. Now the buckets are back.
Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce is a drop tower that features a sequence of drops and rises from 41-foot tower.
"Take a seat and pounce with silly Sylvester," the ride says. "But look out, Tweety's waiting up there to konk Sylvester on the head and send the whole gang bouncing down in a wobby, jiggly, bounchy ride. You'll jounce and flounce in fits and starts, drop down, then glide back up, then back down. You may not purr but you'll definitely have a laugh attack!"
The Pounce and Bounce ride is already at some other locations including Magic Mountain in California. However, the Texas version is nearly twice as high.
The rides are located within the Bugs Bunny Boomtown section of the theme park, part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment-themed offerings, and join recent additions to Six Flags Over Texas like the new-and-improved El Rio Leno log flume ride and Aquaman Power Wave.
Six Flags Over Texas is the company’s flagship park and is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge.