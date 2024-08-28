Traffic News
Texas set to spend a record-breaking $148 billion on freeway projects
The state of Texas is budgeting billions for road improvements. According to a release, the state will spend a record $148 billion in transportation infrastructure on projects such as US 380 in McKinney and the I-30 Canyon Project in downtown Dallas.
The figure represents an increase of $5.6 billion from the previous year, and follows a recent adoption of more than $104 billion for the 2025 Unified Transportation Plan by the Texas Department of Transportation. It also includes more than $43 billion for development and routine maintenance.
Many of the projects in the Unified Transportation Program are on Texas’ 100 Most Congested Roadways list. Texas Clear Lanes congestion-relief projects will see an increase in funding of $1.9 billion, supporting the $75.8 billion total investment for completed, under-construction, and planned non-tolled projects since 2015. Another $17.3 billion will go for safety. An additional $1.7 billion will go towards rural corridors and key roadways in economic hubs.
A full breakdown is available online.
In Dallas District, highlighted projects include:
- US 380/Collin County: Plans developed by TxDOT call for reconstructing the US 380 corridor as a controlled access freeway with some portions of the corridor on new location. Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocations are ongoing, and the initial phases of the approximately $8 billion worth of US 380 project are scheduled to go to letting by the end of the year, with a $200 million project in McKinney that will extend the controlled access freeway near the south end of the McKinney airport.
- I-30 Canyon Project/Dallas County: This $635 million project will rebuild the southern portion of the highway loop around downtown Dallas. The project is scheduled to be awarded for construction in 2025 and estimated to be completed in 2031. The Canyon lies just east of the downtown Mixmaster, and the project will improve operations and traffic flow while enhancing safety and mobility for commuters traveling into downtown Dallas and beyond.
The UTP is a planning document that authorizes highway projects for development and construction. In addition to highway projects, the UTP also includes investments in public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail. Projects are selected based on how effective they are in addressing areas such as pavement condition, safety, capacity and rural connectivity.
TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says in a statement that “TxDOT has a record amount of active construction projects this year, and this will help continue that work of moving people and goods safely and efficiently in our rural, urban, and metropolitan areas.”