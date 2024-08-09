Pizza News
New pizza pub from Dallas bar veterans to open in Deep Ellum
Another pizza place is coming to Dallas' Deep Ellum: Called Good Side Pizza Pub, it will open at 2538 Elm St., and is from a team of veterans in the Deep Ellum bar scene.
The address is on the western side of Good Latimer Freeway, outside of the central Deep Ellum zone, and across the street from The Hamilton apartment high-rise. At one time, the location was home to a dog daycare and training business.
According to co-owner J.R. Munoz, Good Side has been in the works for a couple of years. "But the time has come, and we will be open in a few weeks," he says.
Munoz owns Will Call Bar, a sports bar in Deep Ellum, as well as country dive bar Elm St. Saloon.
On Good Side, he's partnered with Danny Wilson and Jacob Cox, a prolific and creative duo whose prior ventures have included Shot Topic, Rocket Fizz, The Pharmacy, Pop Culture DTX, Select Start, and more. They also tried, futilely, to rescue Great American Hero, the storied sub shop, which closed in 2023.
His other partners include Chris Brown and Bujar Hajro, owner of Tony's Pizza and Pasta in The Colony, bringing the pizza expertise. Munoz says they are still resolving details of the menu, but it will definitely include pizza, pasta, and a full bar.
They've given the 2,200-square-foot space a makeover — one that addresses its role not just as a pizzeria but a pub as well. The interior is lined with brick walls, and black booths with pale wooden tables run around the perimeter. There's a U-shaped bar-table in the center where customers can dine solo and catch a glimpse of the kitchen.
The facade is mostly floor-to-ceiling windows, but with a semi-enclosed patio in front.
At one point during Dallas' pizza heyday back in the 2000-teens, Deep Ellum had numerous pizza places, but it's calmed down to a reasonable few including acclaimed Neapolitan-style pioneer Cane Rosso, plus Serious Pizza and Mama Mia's which is opening on the opposite end of Elm Street in the fall.