Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Dallas' Deep Ellum mounts comeback
A longtime restaurant and pizzeria in Deep Ellum is returning from the dead: Mama Mia's Italian, which was in business for 18 years on the east end of Deep Ellum at 2935 Elm St., will reopen in September with a team that includes names familiar in local music circles.
Mama Mia's was originally founded in 2004 by the Manzanares family, who also own the space. At that time, Deep Ellum was at a low point, with little activity or pizza, making it a welcome option for locals desperate for something nearby and clubgoers who wanted a late-night bite.
The restaurant withstood the area's subsequent gentrification but was ultimately done in by the pandemic; the Manzanares family closed it in 2022.
Now Anselmo Manzanares, whose father Joe "JB" was the original founder, has partnered with Albert Gonzalez and Robert Gonzales to bring it back.
Albert is a local DJ at clubs and on KNON 89.3 FM, as well as owner of Mi Casa Mexican Foods in Mesquite, currently run by his parents. He also worked at the restaurant when he was young. Robert is a former record shop and record label owner.
They're giving the concept a significant upgrade, Albert says.
"The original restaurant used to be mostly delivery," he says. "Our focus is to make it hip, bring more people in, have TV sets and other amenities to create a great on-site dining experience, too."
Their menu revolves around beloved family recipes, a trait for which Mama Mia was known, with a lineup of pizzas that includes a California with pepperoni, bacon, spinach, garlic, and tomato, and bacon cheeseburger pizza with beef, cheddar cheese, onion, bacon, and tomato.
They're also bringing back Mama Mia's most popular entrees including lemon pepper chicken, angel hair with zucchini and spicy bean, and broccoli spaghetti. Entrees range from $14-$17, while pizzas run from $15-30.
"We aim to be affordable and really good — perfect for families," Albert says.
In addition to the restaurant, they're working on a speakeasy in an adjacent space in the building which will have its own dedicated entrance on North Walton Street. Scheduled to open in November, the bar will be named JB’s, in honor of Anselmo’s dad, who owned the restaurant before he passed away. JB was also a father figure to Albert, who spent time at the restaurant as a teenager helping out and learning the business.
“People chose us because we were different, we had family recipes that you could not find anywhere else," Albert says. "We are so thrilled to open again."