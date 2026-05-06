Big Apple News
Michelin-approved Asian restaurant from Dallas to open location in NYC
An acclaimed Asian restaurant from Dallas is making a major expansion: Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant on Greenville Avenue from restaurateur Carol Nguyen, is headed to the Big Apple, where it will bring its distinctive Northern Vietnamese perspective to New York for the first time.
According to a release, the restaurant will open in the East Village at 85 2nd Ave. at the corner of 5th Street, in summer 2026.
A native of Hanoi who worked in the restaurant industry for a decade, Nguyen opened Ngon in 2020, during the thick of the pandemic, at 1907 Greenville Ave., and has won numerous accolades. That includes back-to-back nods from Michelin with Bib Gourmand awards in 2024 and 2025. Michelin inspectors praised Ngon’s inspiration drawn from Hanoi street food and its welcoming environment for families and groups.
Ngon and Nguyen have also racked up multiple Tastemaker Awards nominations: 2021 Restaurant of the Year and Rising Star Chef of the Year, an award she went on to win. Ngon is up for Restaurant of the Year in the 2026 Tastemaker Awards, which take place Thursday, May 7.
Food
The New York menu will highlight classic Hanoi dishes such as:
- Bún Chả Hà Nội, a dish emblematic of Northern Vietnamese cuisine, featuring chargrilled pork patties and pork belly served with lettuce and herbs
- Phở Hà Nội, with rice noodles in a clear, aromatic broth
- Vietnamese egg coffee, a Hà Nội espresso drink topped with whipped egg yolk
- Green papaya salad, with shredded green papaya, beef jerky, and peanuts
Alongside these classics are Carol creations such as including her Tropical Rolls, a fresh roll with vibrant herbs and seasonal ingredients.
NY outpost
Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen NYC will debut with a limited menu and limited hours. The two-story space will span 3,900 square feet, with a second floor dedicated to private events, celebrations, birthdays, reunions, and intimate dinners.
The design will draw inspiration from Hà Nội’s calm, reflective nature and its small, storied streets. Throughout the space, bougainvillea, known in Vietnamese as hoa giấy, will frame windows, doorways, and the interior of the space, recreating how these paper flowers bloom along balconies and gates throughout Hà Nội’s Old Quarter.
A big incentive for opening in New York was the fact that Nguyen's daughter lives in New York. Opening Ngon is Nguyen’s way of placing home a little closer, not only for her daughter, but for anyone longing for familiar comfort.
“We’re bringing our romantic Hà Nội to the table,” Nguyen says. “Inspired by the Old Quarter’s 36 streets, where time slows down, meals are shared with intention, and saying 'I love you' comes easily.”