This Week's Hot Headlines
This DFW museum named world's most beautiful and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a global accolade for a local museum and the opening of the second largest Goodwill store in the U.S. Read on for our most popular stories, then find the best weekend events right here.
1. Stunning Dallas-Fort Worth museum declared most beautiful in the world. A new list of the world's most beautiful museums includes one gleaming North Texas museum on the roster for 2026: The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.
The Goodwill in Garland is the largest in Texas. Photo courtesy of Goodwill
2. Massive Goodwill store in Garland reopens as 2nd largest in the U.S. A major expansion has made a Garland Goodwill store nearly the largest of its kind in the country. Goodwill Industries of Dallas officially reopened its "Broadway store" on April 30 after a major renovation. The new-and-improved store is twice its previous size.
3. Broadway Dallas honors DFW high school theater stars at 2026 Awards. The 15th annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrated student productions and performers from around Dallas-Fort Worth for their recent work on May 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
4. This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has dishes with a deadline. This edition of restaurant news has a lot of appealing new dishes and menus for spring. Many are available for a limited amount of time, so don't delay.
5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 wow new restaurants for May. It's a grand time in Dallas' restaurant realm, with all sorts of openings and action, from a wide variety of operators.