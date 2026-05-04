And the winners are ...
Broadway Dallas honors DFW high school theater stars at 2026 Awards
The 15th annual Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrated student productions and performers from around Dallas-Fort Worth for their recent work on Saturday, May 2 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
The Tony Awards-style ceremony, hosted by Dallas native and Broadway star Rachel Simone Webb, featured student performances, award presentations including $70,000 in scholarships, and acceptance speeches from the winners.
The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards aim to inspire and honor excellence in high school musical theater, and to recognize the importance of musical theater and arts education within the North Texas community, a release says.
Rachel Simone Webb hosted the awards ceremony.Photo by Thomas Garza
Awards were presented in 15 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who are nominated by their teachers and selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel.
The 2026 Outstanding Musical Award went to JJ Pearce High School’s production of Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, and the awards for Outstanding Lead Performer were presented to Towdah Kiima (Rockwall-Heath High School) and Nevaeha Wilson (Cleburne High School).
"On behalf of everyone at Broadway Dallas, I proudly extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the talented winners and nominees who made our 15th anniversary year of the High School Musical Theatre Awards truly unforgettable,” said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas, in a statement. "We commend the hard work demonstrated by these exceptional high school theater departments and it’s clear that the future of live theater in our region is exceptionally bright.”
Towdah Kiima of Rockwall-Heath High School accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Performer.Photo by Thomas Garza
In honor of the Music Hall Centennial, a symbolic 100 high school productions from 90 participating high schools were evaluated by a group of judges from the North Texas theater community.
A list of all 2026 winners, participating high schools, and their productions can be found at BroadwayDallas.org/HSMTA.
2026 BROADWAY DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATRE AWARDS WINNERS
- Outstanding Musical: JJ Pearce High School - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Outstanding Direction: Liberty Christian School - Curtains
- Outstanding Choreography: Liberty Christian School - Curtains
- Outstanding Music Direction: Liberty Christian School - Curtains
- Outstanding Orchestra: JJ Pearce High School - Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
- Outstanding Costume Design: Midlothian High School - Mamma Mia!
- Outstanding Lighting Design: Byron Nelson High School - Matilda
- Outstanding Set Design: North Forney High School - Sweeney Todd: School Edition
- Outstanding Sound Design: Byron Nelson High School - Matilda
- Outstanding Stage Management: Memorial High School - Little Shop of Horrors
- Outstanding Crew and Technical Execution: Wylie High School - Little Shop of Horrors
- Outstanding Ensemble: Tyler Legacy High School - Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Outstanding Lead Performer: Nevaeha Wilson (Cleburne High School) - Mary Poppins and Towdah Kiima (Rockwall Heath High School) - Hadestown: Teen Edition
- Outstanding Supporting Performer: Aly Delloro (Guyer High School) - Disney's Frozen, Megan Le (Mansfield Lake Ridge High School) - Disney's The Little Mermaid, and Thuc Le (Mansfield Lake Ridge High School) - Disney's The Little Mermaid
- Outstanding Featured Performer: Jaidah Wilson (Melissa High School) - Pippin and Willie Austin (Bryan Adams High School) - Chicago: Teen Edition