worldwide recognition
Stunning Dallas-Fort Worth museum declared most beautiful in the world
A new list of the world's most beautiful museums includes one gleaming North Texas museum on the roster for 2026: The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington.
The "World’s Most Beautiful Museums List 2026" is curated by Prix Versailles, a global architecture and design award program, and recognizes only seven institutions worldwide. The National Medal of Honor Museum is the only museum in the Western Hemisphere to win this highly prestigious accolade.
The National Medal of Honor Museum first opened on March 25, 2025, marking the anniversary of the first Medals of Honor awarded in 1863. The museum shares the stories of U.S. military service members who've received a Medal of Honor for their wartime efforts. More than 3,500 Medals of Honor have been awarded since its inception, and only 64 recipients are alive today.
In describing the building's appearance, Prix Versailles said the museum's overall design "is inseparable from its mission" to commemorate the courage of past and present servicemen and women.
"The steel-clad Exhibition Hall is a monumental space that reflects the strength of character that is forged in combat. That structure is suspended 12 metres in the air above a landscaped 'Field of Honor,' a central, open-air courtyard that serves as both threshold and gathering space. From there, sculptural spiral staircases and fully glazed lifts take visitors to immersive galleries, creating a powerful narrative journey through the lives and legacies of medal recipients. Supported by five megacolumns, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the museum is bathed in natural light thanks to an oculus at its centre, symbolising the U.S. Space Force."
The museum was designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, and one of the firm's partners, Bassam Komati, said the recognition was a "tremendous honor."
"We are especially moved by the award’s celebration of architecture’s narrative power and its ability to reveal strength through harmony, sensitivity, and shared purpose — values deeply aligned with this project," Komati said. "Shaped through close collaboration with our client and an exceptional multidisciplinary team, the Museum gives form to a shared vision for a civic place of reflection and inspiration, honoring those who serve the common good while affirming architecture’s capacity to embody our highest ideals."
General admission includes access to the museum grounds, interactive exhibits, and the expansive exhibit deck, and the museum also offers VIP guided tours and virtual reality experiences with upgraded tickets. Tickets range from $30-$65, with discounts for veterans and free admission for active-duty military.
The full list of 2026's most beautiful museums in the world are:
- Zayed National Museum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Science and Techology Museum, Shenzen, China
- Xuelei Fragrance Museum, Guangzhou, China
- MoN Takanawak: The Museum of Narratives, Tokyo, Japan
- Lost Shtetl Museum, Šeduva, Lithuania
- National Medal of Honor Museum, Arlington, United States
- Islamic Civilization Center, Tashkent, Uzbekistan