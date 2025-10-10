The 15th annual Meat Fight will highlight 16 chefs who will compete in categories including brisket, sausage, chicken, and a wild card. They will pair up in teams of four led by Meat Fight captains David Peña (Fortunate Son), Eduardo Osorio (Meridian), Danyele McPherson ("Top Chef," Leela’s Wine Bar) and Jeramie Robison (The Thompson Dallas).

Participating chefs include David Uygur (Lucia), Omar Flores (Maroma), Misti Norris (Far Out) and Rhonda McCullar (Uchi). Famed Texas barbecue experts will judge the event.

In the Sideshow, four restaurants will compete to see who can make the best sides. The only rule for this contest is that dishes make sense with Texas barbecue. Fred’s Texas Café, Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, Resident Taqueria, and Café Momentum are the contenders.

