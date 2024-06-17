Quantcast

2024 Echelon Gala

eventdetail
The Salvation Army of North Texas

Chairs Trey Scardino, Gracie Hunt, and Maddy McGuire and Honorary Chairs Heather and Ray Washburne will present the 2024 Echelon Gala. The event culminates Echelon’s year of fundraising and volunteering for The Salvation Army by celebrating the fellowship of the community.

Chairs Trey Scardino, Gracie Hunt, and Maddy McGuire and Honorary Chairs Heather and Ray Washburne will present the 2024 Echelon Gala. The event culminates Echelon’s year of fundraising and volunteering for The Salvation Army by celebrating the fellowship of the community.

WHEN

WHERE

Hôtel Swexan
2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/echelon-gala/e581269

TICKET INFO

$145 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.