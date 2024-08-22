2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Photo courtesy of PGA of America

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the most prestigious and second-oldest women’s Major Championship, will be the first in its over 70-year history to be played in Texas. The Championship showcases the best female players in the world, including 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Amy Yang.

WHEN

WHERE

Fields Ranch
3725 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033, USA
https://www.kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com/

TICKET INFO

Tickets start at $35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
