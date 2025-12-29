2026 Dallas Open

Image courtesy of Dallas Open

The Dallas Open is an ATP Tour 500 men’s tournament celebrating its fifth year in Dallas and its second year at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. As one of only two ATP 500 Tour events in the U.S., and the country’s only indoor ATP Tour championship, the tournament brings world-class tennis to the Dallas area.

The tournament will welcome top competitors, including American standouts Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, 2025 DO finalist Casper Ruud, and World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov.

The event will also include the All-American Classic, featuring John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, John Isner, and Sam Querry.

Ford Center
9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://dallasopen.com/

