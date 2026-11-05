2027 Nexo Dallas Open

The Dallas Open is an ATP Tour 500 men’s tournament that is one of only two ATP 500 Tour events in the U.S., and the country’s only indoor ATP Tour championship. The tournament American standouts and current world top 15 players Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and more.
The Dallas Open is an ATP Tour 500 men’s tournament that is one of only two ATP 500 Tour events in the U.S., and the country’s only indoor ATP Tour championship. The tournament American standouts and current world top 15 players Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Ford Center
9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
http://dallasopen.com
TICKET INFO
$38-$800
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.