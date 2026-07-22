AIA Dallas will present their 20th Annual AIA Dallas Tour of Homes, with eight architect-designed residences spanning East Dallas, Turtle Creek, Far North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and Fairview.

As the only multi-city tour curated exclusively by architects, the event offers rare public access to private homes that showcase the vision, craftsmanship, and innovation shaping residential architecture across North Texas.

Celebrating two decades of architectural excellence, this year's anniversary tour features one of the largest homes ever showcased, several homes owned by architects, acclaimed new builds and renovations, and an exclusive Premiere Party home overlooking White Rock Lake. Together, they offer a look at the creativity, artistry, and stories behind some of the region's most inspiring residences.

The self-guided tour takes place on October 24 and October 25 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The separately ticketed Premiere Party, taking place on October 22, offers guests an intimate opportunity to experience a residence while enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and meet-and-greets with the tour architects.

Architecture firms represented on this year’s tour include Ghost Architects, Harper Drummond Davis Architect, Marc McCollom Architect, Mitchell Garman Architects, Modern Living, NeatBuilt, ShipleyArchitects and The Design Shop.