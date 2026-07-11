22nd Annual ItalianCarFest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Italian Car Club of North Texas will present the 22nd Annual ItalianCarFest, an annual prelude to GrapeFest. It is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest, with more than 90 modern and classic vehicles.

The Italian Car Club of North Texas will present the 22nd Annual ItalianCarFest, an annual prelude to GrapeFest. It is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest, with more than 90 modern and classic vehicles.

WHEN

WHERE

Nash Farm
626 Ball St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/22nd-annual-italiancarfest/41312/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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