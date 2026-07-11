Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
The Italian Car Club of North Texas will present the 22nd Annual ItalianCarFest, an annual prelude to GrapeFest. It is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest, with more than 90 modern and classic vehicles.
The Italian Car Club of North Texas will present the 22nd Annual ItalianCarFest, an annual prelude to GrapeFest. It is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest, with more than 90 modern and classic vehicles.