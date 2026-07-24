At the 26th Annual Nash Farm Fall Round-Up, families can enjoy a day of fun on the farm, featuring a demonstration of a variety of traditional farm skills, heritage crafts, and celebration of Fall the 19th-century way.

At the 26th Annual Nash Farm Fall Round-Up, families can enjoy a day of fun on the farm, featuring a demonstration of a variety of traditional farm skills, heritage crafts, and celebration of Fall the 19th-century way.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.