37th Annual Children's Cancer Fund Gala

Children’s Cancer Fund will present its 37th Annual Fashion Show & Gala. Gala Chairs Dave and Leigh Anne Clark, alongside Honorary Co-Chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott, will lead the annual event benefiting children battling cancer. The evening’s signature fashion show will feature pediatric cancer patients walking the runway alongside celebrity escorts.

Proceeds will support Children’s Cancer Fund’s mission to advance pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern.