40th Annual GrapeFest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest, showcasing wine encounters and other festivities. The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic is a cornerstone event, giving guests the chance to sample and vote for their favorite Texas wines. At the International Wine Experience, visitors can explore varietals from across the globe. Guests can test their grape-crushing skills at the famous GrapeStomp and aim for the prize at the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off. The event will also feature live music, local chefs and vendors, kid-friendly rides, games, and activities.

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest, showcasing wine encounters and other festivities. The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic is a cornerstone event, giving guests the chance to sample and vote for their favorite Texas wines. At the International Wine Experience, visitors can explore varietals from across the globe. Guests can test their grape-crushing skills at the famous GrapeStomp and aim for the prize at the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off. The event will also feature live music, local chefs and vendors, kid-friendly rides, games, and activities.

WHEN

WHERE

Historic Downtown Grapevine
530 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest/

TICKET INFO

$6-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.