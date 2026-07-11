40th Annual GrapeFest

GrapeFest is the largest wine festival in the Southwest, showcasing wine encounters and other festivities. The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic is a cornerstone event, giving guests the chance to sample and vote for their favorite Texas wines. At the International Wine Experience, visitors can explore varietals from across the globe. Guests can test their grape-crushing skills at the famous GrapeStomp and aim for the prize at the Champagne Cork Shoot-Off. The event will also feature live music, local chefs and vendors, kid-friendly rides, games, and activities.