The 42nd Annual KidFilm Family Festival will feature screenings of nine new animated and live-action feature films, as well as three showcases featuring 22 animated and live-action short films.

The highlight of the festival will be a preview screening of The Pout-Pout Fish, based on the best-selling children's book by Deborah Diesen. Diesen will be on hand for the screening, which will be followed by a book signing of the new book, The Pout-Pout FishMovie Storybook, which will be distributed for free to kids while supplies last.

Tickets can be reserved online in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available on day of show only at the Angelika Film Center box office.