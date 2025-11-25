47th Annual Holiday Home Tour: Holiday in the Highlands

The annual Holiday Home Tour: Holiday in the Highlands will showcase local homes decked out in seasonal splendor, while also supporting the community. Since its inception in 1970, Holiday in the Highlands has raised nearly $4 million to benefit area schools, nonprofits and college scholarships for Lake Highlands High School seniors.

The Holiday in the Highlands Sip & Shop, presented by Park Place Dealerships, extends the festivities with shopping among local vendors and artisans on December 4.

On December 5, four beautiful homes in the Lake Highlands neighborhoods of Northeast Dallas will open their doors for Home Tour visitors to explore their unique take on holiday magic. Attendees are sure to be inspired by the charming, creative architecture and home design, paired with equally dazzling décor capturing the spirit of the season.