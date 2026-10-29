50th Annual Lakewood Home Tour

For five decades, the Lakewood Home Tour has brought neighbors together while raising funds to support East Dallas public schools. Today, it remains one of LECPTA’s most impactful fundraising events, showcasing beautiful homes and strengthening connection to the community.
For five decades, the Lakewood Home Tour has brought neighbors together while raising funds to support East Dallas public schools. Today, it remains one of LECPTA’s most impactful fundraising events, showcasing beautiful homes and strengthening connection to the community.
WHEN
WHERE
https://www.lecpta.org/hometour
TICKET INFO
$50 and up.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.