A Celebration of Song: 25 Years of Arts District Chorale

For 25 years, Arts District Chorale has brought voices together to move, inspire, and connect our community. Now, they will celebrate the milestone with A Celebration of Song, an evening honoring the music, memories, and shared experiences that have shaped our first quarter century.

The concert’s centerpiece is the world premiere of The Choir Invisible, a new work commissioned by Arts District Chorale from composer Patrick Vu. Setting the evocative words of George Eliot, the piece reflects our legacy - the ways our lives continue to resonate through those we have touched - and the enduring power of art to become, as Eliot says, “undying music in the world.”