A Celebration of Song: 25 Years of Arts District Chorale

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Arts District Chorale

For 25 years, Arts District Chorale has brought voices together to move, inspire, and connect our community. Now, they will celebrate the milestone with A Celebration of Song, an evening honoring the music, memories, and shared experiences that have shaped our first quarter century.

The concert’s centerpiece is the world premiere of The Choir Invisible, a new work commissioned by Arts District Chorale from composer Patrick Vu. Setting the evocative words of George Eliot, the piece reflects our legacy - the ways our lives continue to resonate through those we have touched - and the enduring power of art to become, as Eliot says, “undying music in the world.”

For 25 years, Arts District Chorale has brought voices together to move, inspire, and connect our community. Now, they will celebrate the milestone with A Celebration of Song, an evening honoring the music, memories, and shared experiences that have shaped our first quarter century.

The concert’s centerpiece is the world premiere of The Choir Invisible, a new work commissioned by Arts District Chorale from composer Patrick Vu. Setting the evocative words of George Eliot, the piece reflects our legacy - the ways our lives continue to resonate through those we have touched - and the enduring power of art to become, as Eliot says, “undying music in the world.”

WHEN

WHERE

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
11122 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX 75229, USA
https://www.artsdistrictchorale.org/2026celebration

TICKET INFO

Free-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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