A Frank Sinatra Christmas Tribute with Dave Halston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dave Halston

A Frank Sinatra Christmas Tribute stars Dave Halston, who brings the unmistakable charm of Ol’ Blue Eyes. With spot-on vocals, a sharp-witted sense of humor and a top‑notch live band, the festive performance captures the warmth, class and sparkle of Sinatra at Christmas time.

The show blends beloved Christmas favorites with the timeless hits that made Frank a legend. Guests can expect a polished, feel‑good lineup of classics, a few delightful surprises and that signature Sinatra swagger that keeps audiences smiling from the first note to the last.

A Frank Sinatra Christmas Tribute stars Dave Halston, who brings the unmistakable charm of Ol’ Blue Eyes. With spot-on vocals, a sharp-witted sense of humor and a top‑notch live band, the festive performance captures the warmth, class and sparkle of Sinatra at Christmas time.

The show blends beloved Christmas favorites with the timeless hits that made Frank a legend. Guests can expect a polished, feel‑good lineup of classics, a few delightful surprises and that signature Sinatra swagger that keeps audiences smiling from the first note to the last.

WHEN

WHERE

Palace Arts Center
300 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/event/a-frank-sinatra-christmas-tribute-presented-by-tribute-masters/41903/?utm_source=calendar&utm_medium=calendar&utm_campaign=CmapDal-commcal-SinatraCCOT26

TICKET INFO

$45-$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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