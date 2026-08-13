A Frank Sinatra Christmas Tribute with Dave Halston

A Frank Sinatra Christmas Tribute stars Dave Halston, who brings the unmistakable charm of Ol’ Blue Eyes. With spot-on vocals, a sharp-witted sense of humor and a top‑notch live band, the festive performance captures the warmth, class and sparkle of Sinatra at Christmas time.

The show blends beloved Christmas favorites with the timeless hits that made Frank a legend. Guests can expect a polished, feel‑good lineup of classics, a few delightful surprises and that signature Sinatra swagger that keeps audiences smiling from the first note to the last.