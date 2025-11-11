At the Addison Circle Holiday Tree Lighting, Addison Circle Park will become a winter wonderland. Visitors can enjoy live music from The Ones, carriage rides through the park, and a glowing Holiday Wish Floating Lantern release over the Water Gardens.

Mayor Bruce Arfsten will lead the tree lighting ceremony, where lights dance along to holiday favorites, including the classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Guests can also warm up with cocoa from Mr. Sugar Rush, grab a treat from Waffles O’licious, and snap a free photo with Santa.