Addison Full Circle Film Festival is the town of Addison's first film fest. The inaugural event will showcase feature-length films on the Main Stage and short films in the Black Box Theatre.

Rather than a single weekend event, the Addison Full Circle Film Festival unfolds over multiple seasons. The inaugural run will serve as the official kickoff to the cycle, introducing audiences to bold narrative storytelling and Texas-based filmmakers in an intentional, thoughtfully curated setting.

Subsequent festivals will take place over winter and spring, culminating in the Addison Full Circle Film Festival Finale, when winners of the previous fests will be screened and compete for a grand prize.