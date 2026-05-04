Advocates for Community Transformation presents A City Transformed

Advocates for Community Transformation will present A City Transformed. ACT's annual fundraiser, co-chaired by Susan & John, celebrates ACT's casework, as well as casting a vision for the need that exists across the city.

ACT is a Christian legal non-profit that exists to make neighborhood safety a normal reality for residents across Dallas and Fort Worth. ACT equips brave residents to fight crime on their streets using the civil justice system, and over the last 17 years, has resolved 290 properties harboring drugs and crime.

